Use this trick to help stop peaches turning brown

It’s peach season, and we’re gearing up to make some amazing dishes with Georgia’s signature fruit.
There’s nothing worse than having a piece of fruit turn brown. Browning doesn’t necessarily mean the food is spoiled, but it can certainly ruin the look of a dish you’ve worked hard on.
With that in mind, here’s a great trick to keep your peaches from turning brown.
Nicole Modic, a foodie, cookbook author and content creator, dished on what she does to help store her peaches for up to five days in the fridge while also making a tasty soda.
“No one likes brown soggy peaches!” Modic says at the beginning on her Instagram video.
The trick is quick and easy: Simply submerge the peaches in club soda and let them soak for five minutes. Once that’s done, pour out the club soda — or drink it as a delightful peach flavored fizz — then store the peaches in the fridge for up to five days.
The trick works with lemon juice too, but can leave your peaches tasting a bit sour. Modic insists on using club soda as it helps keeps the original flavor and helps the peaches stay crisp.
