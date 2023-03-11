MASSENA — In a sure sign that spring is on the way, the Massena Rotary Club has announced its annual Massena Rotary Pancake Day.
This year’s event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Massena Rotary Club, is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the Massena Central High School cafeteria.
That’s a change from its former location at J.W. Leary Junior High School, which is undergoing construction. More recently, the last few pancake fundraisers have been drive-through events at First United Methodist Church because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although one was held in person at the junior high during last summer’s Class of 1980s mega-reunion.
Also changing this year is that, rather than a silent auction, Rotarians are staging a vendor event starting at 8 a.m.
“We used to do a silent auction. That’s when we had all of the items around and honestly, that was a lot of work. As time went on, the idea of doing a vendor event was presented. I am a vendor, so I jumped on it and said, ‘Sure, I can do that,’” said Darcy Sharpe, who’s organizing the vendor event.
Visitors to the school for the pancake breakfast will enter through the main gymnasium doors because of construction at the main entrance to the school. The vendors will be lined up in the hallway leading from the main gymnasium to the cafeteria.
“The vendors are going to be set up in the hallway on the way to the pancake breakfast and on the way back out,” Ms. Sharpe said.
She said sign-ups are going well, but there’s room for more vendors of any type. The cost is $20 for a 10-foot space, or $25 if an 8-foot table and chair are needed.
“I have a variety of different people that have already signed up, and I’m waiting for a few more to jump on board. We can use a few more vendors because there is lots of room,” she said.
Ms. Sharpe said it’s a perfect opportunity for vendors to appear in front of a large crowd.
“The pancake breakfast usually draws about 1,800 people. So, if you’re a vendor, this is an opportune time to get your items seen,” she said.
