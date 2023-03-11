Massena Rotary Pancake Day set March 25; vendors sought

This year's event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Massena Rotary Club, is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25.

MASSENA — In a sure sign that spring is on the way, the Massena Rotary Club has announced its annual Massena Rotary Pancake Day.

This year’s event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Massena Rotary Club, is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the Massena Central High School cafeteria.

