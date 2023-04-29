Wendy’s is giving away free food during Mercury retrograde

Wendy’s is offering free food during Mercury retrograde, which is now through May 14. Dreamstime/TNS

Wendy’s is giving away free food every day for three weeks while Mercury is in retrograde.

Through May 14, Wendy’s app users will get exclusive access to weekly “Mercury Menu” deals such as buy-one-get-one premium sandwiches for $1, free crispy chicken sandwiches, free six-piece crispy or spicy chicken nuggets, and free French fries with any purchase.

Tribune Wire

