Wendy’s is giving away free food during Mercury retrograde

Wendy’s is giving away free food every day for three weeks while Mercury is in retrograde.
Through May 14, Wendy’s app users will get exclusive access to weekly “Mercury Menu” deals such as buy-one-get-one premium sandwiches for $1, free crispy chicken sandwiches, free six-piece crispy or spicy chicken nuggets, and free French fries with any purchase.
In an effort to help fast foodies circumvent any chaos that may come during the period when Mercury moves slower than Earth around the sun, the company announced the promotion a day before the season began.
Mercury retrograde occurs three times a year and is “traditionally associated with confusion, delay and frustration,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
“Fans can rest assured that while it may feel like their lives are in the microwave thanks to Mercury ... their Wendy’s food never is,” Thursday’s announcement read.
Restrictions include limitations to one qualifying item for each promotion, and customers won’t be able to combine these offers with any other coupons.
“We are always listening to our fans and introducing exciting new menu items to give them exactly what they are craving,” the brand’s global marketing chief Carl Loredo said in a statement.
