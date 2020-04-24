WATERTOWN — And there’s no purchase necessary.
Wendy’s says it will give out a free, four-piece chicken nuggets — crispy or spicy — to every car that rolls through its drive-thru, no purchase necessary, today, Friday, April 24.
The decision to give out free nuggets, which Wendy’s is calling a GroupNug, comes after the company’s Twitter account asked its followers to share stories of those who deserve a toast, like teachers, nurses, grocery workers, truck drivers and more.
After thousands responded, Wendy’s extended its GroupNug to the rest of the country, resulting in the free giveaway.
While supplies last, the giveaway is available at participating Wendy’s drive-thru restaurants. As of Friday morning, the Wendy’s on State Street in Watertown is participating, giving one, four-piece nuggets per car in the drive thru.
“Wendy’s restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy’s most important values – Do the Right Thing – by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time,” said Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. “These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy’s and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country.”
(1) comment
Good.
More companies need to be doing things like this.
