WEST MONROE — The West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-thru cookout at its fire station from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.
The menu will be hot dogs for $2, snappy grillers for $2, chili for $2, chips for $1, soda for $1, and water for $1. Cash only.
The fire department has not been able to do the pancake breakfasts under current pandemic restrictions, so they decided on holding a cookout.
The West Monroe Fire Station is located on County Route 11 two-tenths of a mile north of Route 49 in West Monroe, and can be found on the web at www.westmonroefire.org.
