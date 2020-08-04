Wet your whistle with beer flavored with ... mustard?

Ready or not, mustard-flavored beer has arrived just in time to pair it with your grilled hot dogs this summer.
To help ring in National Mustard Day — which apparently was Saturday — French’s Mustard collaborated with craft brewery Oskar Blues to create French’s Mustard Beer.
The kooky concoction looks yellow and briny, but is not nearly as offensive as it seems. Rather than being spicy or overpowering, there’s a slight French’s Mustard taste masked by a mostly light and tropical flavor.
The limited-edition brew is infused with key lime, lemon, tangerine and passion fruit.
Juice Drapeau, head brewer at Oskar Blues, said in a statement: “With French’s Mustard Beer, we elevated the Classic Yellow Mustard flavor with tangy lemon and lime to create a tropical wheat ale I’d pair with a loaded hot dog on the hottest day of the year.”
The new brew is available for purchase online through the beer marketplace CraftShack.
