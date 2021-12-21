Why your holiday booze costs more this year

Bob Rosenbloom, 89, left, owner of Bob’s Market, and his son Rick, 66, holding a $69.99 bottle of Cliquot champagne, stand in the wine and alcohol section of Bob’s Market in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 8, . Rick Rosenbloom purchases the wine for the market. With the availability of alcoholic beverages being reduced due to the situation at the port, some prices are going up. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times