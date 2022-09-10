Zonta to provide Guest Chef Dinner at the Salvation Army

OSWEGO - The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the ninth year to provide the next Guest Chef Dinner from 4:30-6 p.m., or until food runs out, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. They will serve roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and tossed salad. Members of the Advisory Board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages. The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 73 W. Second St., in Oswego. Masks are optional. Dinners may be eaten in the dining room or carried out.
Zonta International is a worldwide service organization working to improve the legal, political, economic, and professional status of women. The Oswego Club, founded in 1955, is celebrating its 67th anniversary. The group is well known for its annual Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement Award. Additionally, it provides four scholarships, including the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship and scholarships for non-traditional students and Young Women in Public Affairs. The members of the Oswego club perform many community-service projects such as Holiday Adopt-a-Family, Adopt-a-Highway, Oswego Hospital bazaar, and contributions to Human Concerns and The Salvation Army. Since 2013, they have provided a Guest Chef Dinner annually, serving 883 meals, and raising $8,427 for the work of The Salvation Army in Oswego County.
