GRINDSTONE ISLAND — In the mid-1880s, Scottish stone cutters made their way to Grindstone to work in the island’s quarries.
There were also dairy farmers. They all had families, and children, which caused the island’s population to boom.
“There was a real bustling, thriving economy over here,” said Janice McPhail, a board member of the Grindstone Island Research and Heritage Center.
World War I caused a decent amount of men to leave, and a lot didn’t return, she said. In addition to this, the quarries began to diminish. So, most of those who left found other means of employment elsewhere.
Around this same time, the island’s farming industry began to change. In the later winter months, the river’s ice is soft, which made it hard for horses to get across from the island to the mainland, causing a lot of milk to be wasted.
That’s when farmers started making cheese on the island.
A couple decades later, during World War II, the river region community was met with the same trials and tribulations as the first world war. More people left, and more people didn’t return.
Also around this time, cheese making regulations in the state changed and it became too expensive to make cheese on the island anymore.
Following the second world war, there was a housing boom in the area. Those who left because of the war came back to build summer homes.
The population of the island went from interior to exterior, Mrs. McPhail said.
RIVER ROOTS
Mrs. McPhail is part of a fifth generation river family.
Her great grandparents, Ambrose and Ordelia Dano, were dairy farmers on Grindstone that came from just over the border in Canada.
They had 12 children, most of whom were born on the island, and one of them being her grandmother.
Mrs. McPhail’s mother used to tell her stories about riding on the boat back and fourth between Clayton and Grindstone when she was pregnant with Janice.
“I’ve been here all my life,” she said. “I just love it, it’s in my soul.”
Up until recently, Janice and her husband held a permanent residence on Grindstone. Although, they used to joke with people that they’d go south for the winter — to Lowville.
Their permanent address is now in Florida, where they reside for seven months of the year until it’s time to return to the river for another summer on the water.
Mrs. McPhail commends the Grindstone families, such as the Slates and the Parkers, who stay on the island year-round.
However, she explained that although she isn’t among those who are here year-round anymore, her roots run just as deep.
“All of us that are here, it’s just such an important part of our DNA,” she said. “It’s like we have to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.