LOWVILLE — North Country Regional Ag Team will hold the 27th annual North Country Crop Congress at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Lewis County CCE offices, 7395 East Road, Lowville.
A lineup of experts and agronomy professionals will present up-to-date information relevant to north country crop production. Registration for the Lowville program is $25 and includes lunch.
— Seed corn maggot research in NY; Ken Wise, NYS IPM
— Maximize on-farm use efficiency for high priced fertilizers in 2023; Kitty O’Neil, CCE
— Moving forward with Biocontrol Nematodes; Mary DeBeer, DeBeer Agri Service
— Field crop weed control updates; Mike Hunter, CCE
• On-Farm N and Biological N for Corn — Join the Ongoing Evaluation; Quirine Ketterings, Cornell
— 2.0 NYS DEC pest applicator recertification credits in categories 1A, 10 and 21.
New York DEC pesticide applicator credits are limited to registered participants with a picture ID who arrive on time and stay for the entire program. Certified crop adviser credits will also be available.
