Artwork can both blend into the background and make a bold statement. Regardless of how you wish to incorporate artwork into your decor, abstract art can be a key way to bring in color and graphic elements that typically don’t clash with other elements in a space.
When looking to infuse abstract artwork into your home, here are some top tips.
1. Consider a monochromatic color palette. In a modern space, a monochromatic color palette often feels crisp and clean.
2. Incorporate a sense of contrast. Colors that are boldly different, such as black and white, can often make a striking impact.
3. Pair similar abstract artwork pieces together to create artwork in a series such as diptychs and triptychs.
4. Use mirrors. Mirrors can help to elongate the presentation of abstract art.
5. Create gallery opportunities to display abstract art such as down a long hallway or above a bed.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.