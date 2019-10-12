PAUL SMITHS — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites the public to celebrate common loons at Paul Smith’s College’s Visitor Interpretive Building, 8023 state Route 30, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Among the events:
2 to 3:30 p.m.: Presentation by loon naturalist Ellie George, “Adirondack Loons — From Ice-out to Freeze-up.”
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Concert by Rustic Riders, children’s activities, reception, and silent auction.
4:30 p.m.: Drawing of the winning raffle ticket for a loon photograph and the end of silent auction.
Anyone who turns in an ounce or more of lead fishing tackle will be entered in a raffle to win a loon photograph by Nina Schoch.
Special prizes will be awarded to anyone who arrives in a loon costume or wants to show off their loon calls.
The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation conducts scientific research and engaging educational programming to further the conservation of common loons in and beyond New York’s Adirondack Park.
To learn more about the center, visit www.adkloon.org or www.facebook.com/adkloon, or contact it at info@adkloon.org or call 518-354-8636. The center, 15 Broadway in Saranac Lake, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
