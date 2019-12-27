It happens in every family. We don’t talk about it. We try to raise our children so they will make good decisions. We give them the support they need. Maybe it is the stress of the holidays that makes it worse but you probably saw it at the holiday table this week: Food neophobia.
Food neophobia sounds like a horrible problem — and it can be. Neophobia is a fear of the new. It comes from the ancient Greek for “new” and the Latin (via ancient Greek) for “fear.” In the context of eating, it means “a fear of unfamiliar foods.” Did you have a diner at your holiday table who refused to eat mushrooms? Maybe they refuse anything new.
This fear of new or unfamiliar food is not always based on an irrational fear, despite how frustrating and annoying it can seem. It may a naturally-occurring, practical reaction that protects us from being poisoned by eating potentially harmful foods. It accounts for a person’s reluctance to eat new or unusual foods, based on one’s culture and current diet. We expect that acceptable food should look and smell a certain way.
The consequence is that if it does not look familiar, or taste familiar, it does not fall into one’s acceptable category and will be rejected. At my table, I have diners who dive right in to new and “interesting foods” and those who consider that same dish with polite skepticism. However, food neophobia can be extreme enough to affect food choice and limit overall dietary variety and nutrition. It may seem counterintuitive, but people who struggle with weight issues often have a very narrow range of acceptable foods and dislike new foods. Parents are often watchful of children who are fussy eaters worrying their children aren’t getting enough nutrition for growth and development.
The level of food neophobia varies tremendously and is impacted by culture, gender, age, education and social, economic and urbanization status.
We can even classify where our level of novel or new food rejection fits. These groups are: neophilic, neutral and neophobic. Neophilic eaters tend to accept unfamiliar foods. That’s me. When I was in China I loved and tried all the new and different foods, but I drew the line at scorpions fried live on a stick. That puts me on a spectrum of neophobia even if I judge that to be a pretty reasonable, socially normal decision for an American girl raised on white bread.
Parents are usually the ones worrying about their children’s willingness to try novel foods. We know that how we introduce a new food can affect its acceptance by adults and children alike. Willingness to try a new food can be increased in adults by providing a description of the food and positive nutritional information.
Children can be encouraged to be neophilic eaters by exposing them to a wide range of foods even if they reject it the first few times. When parents model eating and enjoying new foods and avoid control battles over food it helps kids explore without pressure.
The next time you share a holiday meal secretly look at your fellow diners and wonder about their level of phobia.
Cathy Moore is a registered dietitian-nutritionist and the agriculture program leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson county. Contact her at 315-788-8450 .
