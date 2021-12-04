Did you know Cornell Cooperative Extension runs a Taste NY store in the North Country Welcome Center in Alexandria Bay? In fact, CCE’s all over New York are involved with Taste NY. Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships. It was launched in 2013 to promote New York’s food and beverage industries and is overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Markets. (The North Country Taste NY Market opened in late 2018.) It has created opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods. The program has also opened stores at rest stops along the state’s highways and in transportation hubs, enabling travelers to buy New York State’s homegrown and homemade products. For more information about Taste NY, visit www.taste.ny.gov.
At our North Country Taste NY Market , we have over 500 unique products and work with over 100 vendors; about half are directly from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties. We feature a broad selection of fresh-made breakfast and lunch items, including soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts using ingredients sourced from North Country growers and producers. We also offer grab-and-go snacks and specialty local gift items, including I LOVE NY merchandise.
Our mission and goals with Taste NY are education and community development focused. While we do group workshops, we often work one-on-one with producers which helps solidify our seller/buyer relationship. It also aids in getting through the application process, labeling concerns, business strategies, and overall, any assistance we can provide to help grow their business. This allows us to provide the necessary education on the basic stipulations for entering a retail market.
We do several on and off site outreach events each year. These events promote Taste NY, our vendors, and the benefits of buying local and local food in general. Our goal is to promote, educate about, and grow the local food industry. These efforts include social and traditional media that has direct representation of local producers.
Our clerks do more than just sell local products. They are educators with specific training on local agriculture, local producers, and local products. They are trained to know the products and the producers’ stories. When connecting with customers they can answer questions and find exactly what you are looking for.
This holiday season you can support local too! Come visit us at the Taste NY Store at 43350 Collins Landing Road in Alexandria Bay or give us a call 315-215-4187. We can get you individual products or create a special and unique gift basket for all your giving needs. And we can ship them!
We look forward to seeing you soon.
