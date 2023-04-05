Language is powerful. Through words, we share our feelings, emotions, and thoughts. Through language, we convey meaning. What we say and how we say it matters. Language plays an important role in our lives, especially in regard to health. The health field is complex, sometimes contradictory, and messages to the public are often inconsistent. This can lead to confusion and doubt as to what information is trustworthy. By sharing clear, consistent, effective messages, we are empowered to create healthy communities. With our words, we are helping to shape the beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors of those around us. We aim to do this in an honest, transparent, and positive way at CCE.
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” There are many aspects of health, including physical, emotional, social, intellectual, spiritual, occupational, and environmental wellbeing. All are important for total wellness. There are many social and environmental influences on health, which can create health disparities and unequal health outcomes across various groups.
We believe strongly in these messages:
— There are multiple dimensions of health. Taking care of your physical, emotional, and spiritual needs is important to your wellbeing. We too often focus on specific numbers such as weight or blood pressure and forget the larger perspective and the influences all of these dimensions have on us.
— Health is weight-neutral. Nourish your body with foods and activities you enjoy. Don’t worry about the scale. Start to connect to your body by thinking about how the foods you are eating make you feel. Be mindful in your movement. What feels good — maybe today it is a run, but tomorrow it might be gentle yoga.
— ZIP code is a better health predictor than genetic code. Huh? Yes, this is true — the environments where we live play a huge role in our routines, our stress levels, the availability of opportunities for movement and the types of food available. This impacts the dimensions of health described above.
— Not everyone has the same opportunities to be as healthy as others. Availability of health care providers, medications, and other support systems varies greatly. Let’s give everyone a chance to live a healthy life.
— Health starts in our families, in our schools and workplaces, in our playgrounds and parks, in the air we breathe, and the water we drink.
— Everyone should be able to make the choices that allow them to live a long, healthy life, regardless of their income, education or ethnic background.
Amanda Rae Root is the executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
