How do you spend your time? Do you enjoy it? Is it all work and no play? Or all play and no work? There isn’t a right or wrong answer to how we spend our time as long as it brings us joy and satisfaction. For many of us, we can get caught up in the need to be productive — feeling that downtime isn’t valuable. But our brains and our bodies need to rest. Mindless TV, books that don’t make us think too much, walks without a purpose, and even naps have value.
Where does our devotion to productivity come from? Do you ever feel like you haven’t earned the right to take a break yet? You haven’t crossed enough things off your to do list or accomplished anything meaningful? Our life experiences, families, and culture can instill the desire to overachieve. Feeling accomplished and achieving has its benefits, but constantly pushing beyond reasonable limits creates chronic stress and will lead to burnout. In the long run, we will become less effective and less productive. So, how do we break away from this cycle?
— Accept that your to-do list will never be done. This is a hard one for me. I like to cross things off lists! Stop trying to do everything on your list before you can have any time for what you really want to do. Instead, block out time in the day for both your have to dos and your want to dos.
— “Craft” your time — make more time for what you really want. To do this, you really need to analyze your time. There are time sucks in everyone’s day when we are not productive and not doing something that brings us joy. Do you find yourself watching a TV show you don’t even like or mindlessly scrolling social media? Pay attention to how you are spending your time and replace these unjoyful things with something that is meaningful to you. For me, it’s replacing social media scrolling with reading a good book before bed.
— Say no! Read that again and repeat after me … NO! Often our gut response is yes. We want to please people. We want to help people. We want to appear like we can do it all. However, that yes response often comes at our own expense. Who hasn’t said yes to an event and then wished for a snowstorm?? Only say yes to things you realistically have time for AND that you want to spend your time doing.
— Schedule focused time for larger more engaging projects. Constantly jumping between tasks — phone calls, text messages, emails — leaves no time to focus on accomplishing longer, often more satisfying tasks. I find this often with grant writing —or even writing these articles. I love to write, but I have to have the time and space to do it.
— Don’t save the good stuff for later. I went to the movies recently and this theme kept coming up. We often choose the future over the present. In our highly competitive world, we push to work rather than play, to get things done rather than relax. Always sacrificing your pleasure today for some unknown future will not lead to balance or joy. Take advantage of the good stuff now.
I often say to my best friend, thank you for making me do fun things. If he didn’t intervene, I wouldn’t experience the downtime I need. This downtime makes me a better leader, community member, mom, and friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.