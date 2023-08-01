U.S. inflation hit a record high back in June of last year, making everything from food to gas more expensive. Although things have slowed down since then, economists predict that high inflation could persist until the end of 2024 or 2025.

Despite rising costs, consumers are still carrying on with home improvement projects, according to a survey by Today’s Homeowners. That said, this year’s projects may look different compared to previous years, with many homeowners — particularly millennials and Gen Z — opting for DIY solutions to keep costs at bay.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.