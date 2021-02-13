Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will host a free webinar, Calves 101: Starting Them Right, from 7 to 8 p.m. March 24.
Springtime is a common time of year when we welcome new life onto the farm. When it comes to calves, starting them off right is critical in order for them to reach their full growth potential. This introductory online class, through Zoom, will go over the basics on best management practices in raising beef and dairy calves from start to weaning.
Register at wdt.me/calf101. For more information or help registering, contact Gabrielle Wormuth at 315-788-8450 ext 278 or grw67@cornell.edu.
