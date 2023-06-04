CROGHAN — For the second year, Caring Friends of the Community will hold a garden tour in the Croghan area from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at participants’ first stop where a booklet and map will be provided. Participants may visit as many of the gardens as they choose.
This year there will be a free drawing for a door prize — a canvas painting by artist Joseph Genova from Rye. Participants my enter their name at each garden they visit.
“Light refreshments will be at each location, stay a bit and visit with other flower lovers,” said Linda Brouty-Baxter, a co-leader of the group. “Each gardener has dug up and potted plants that will be available on a donation basis, this is your chance to go home and plant some flowers just like you enjoyed seeing. All proceeds from this event are used right in this community.”
The service group originated from a Parish Relations group of people from St. Stephen’s and its mission churches in 2015.
“We reach out to people in need due to sickness, accidents or fire,” Mrs. Brouty-Baxter. “At Christmas we give gifts to elderly, shut ins and to some people who can use a little extra support at the holidays. At Valentines we take gifts to four local nursing homes, totaled over 300 in 2023. Your generous support of this organization allows all this to happen.”
Sherry Merry, 7662 Shaw Road, Lowville
Bonnie Kirch, 8207 VanAmber Road, Castorland
Cindy Doyle, 7809 State Route 812, Lowville
Erika Kuhl Smith, 9924 State Route 812, Croghan
Tammy Bramhall, 10062 State Route 812, Croghan
Lynne Pominville, 6952 Texas Road, Croghan
