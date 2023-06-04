Caring friends offering garden tours

Patricia Bramhall and her great granddaughter Canyon Rayne Dicob have a snack in on of the featured gardens during the 2022 Caring Friends of the Community Garden Tour. Photo provided

CROGHAN — For the second year, Caring Friends of the Community will hold a garden tour in the Croghan area from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at participants’ first stop where a booklet and map will be provided. Participants may visit as many of the gardens as they choose.

