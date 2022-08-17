It is summer travel season! It’s also the best time to be out and about in the north country — even if you stay close to home. So, first and foremost, have fun! Eat what you love and enjoy it. Maybe it’s a dish you can only find in the area you are in or maybe it’s a seasonal find at a local restaurant.
Traveling by airplane? Try these tips:
n Bring an empty refillable water bottle. Then fill it up after you get through security. Some airports even have dedicated bottle filling stations. You’ll then have it to stay hydrated throughout your trip as well.
n Pack sturdy and compact snacks — protein bars, nuts, apples … go for things that can handle being smushed into your carry-on bag. I would say pouches of tuna, but your seat mates might not be happy. Bonus tip: Pack an extra empty storage bag to put your fruit waste and other trash in to make handling it easier.
n Need a real meal at the airport? Take a lap! If you have the time, check out your options before you commit. This will help you find a smart and satisfying meal, and you can check out which places are least crowded at the same time.
Road-trip anyone?
n Do your snack shopping ahead of time. Grocery stores have way more options than gas-station convenience stores. Why limit yourself?
n Bring a cooler! This is one of the biggest perks of road tripping — you can bring whatever you want. String cheese, yogurt cups, deli meat, cut fruit and veggies, sandwiches you made at home … there are endless options. And of course, your drinks can stay cold, too!
n Do some food-stop research ahead of time. Rather than just grabbing fast food at the next rest area, see if there might be a hidden surprise waiting just off the main highway.
Are we there yet?
n Once you arrive, find a grocery store. Even if you’re in a hotel and won’t be cooking for yourself, it’s nice to have healthy basics like fruit, protein bars or yogurt on hand. Think simple morning options and wholesome midday snacks.
n Assess the coffee & tea situation. Vacations are expensive, but an easy place to save is on your morning drink habit. Does the hotel have coffee in the lobby? Is there a way to make some in your room? Check out what the machine uses (K-cups, loose coffee, etc.), because you might want to pick up extra supplies at the store. Tea drinker? Stash a handful of your favorite tea bags when you pack.
n And when in doubt, refer to how we started this journey — enjoy and have fun!
