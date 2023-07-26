Body positivity, body negativity, body neutrality — what do they mean and how do we shift our mindset? Body positivity urges us to let go of our insecurities and love every inch of ourselves. That seems great, except we all have those inevitable days when we struggle with what we see in the mirror. In those moments, the pressure be positive can make us feel worse — like we are letting ourselves down both physically and emotionally. That’s why many therapists and wellness advocates are turning to an alternative mindset — body neutrality.
The idea is that instead of judging your body as good or bad, you respect it for what it can do for you. Let me give you an example: If you are walking past the mirror, body shame might sound like “I hate my legs.” Body positivity might sound like, “I love my legs!” Body-neutral might sound like, “I’m having some feelings about my legs, but what are some reasons I am grateful for them?” These reasons might be that you can take your dog for a walk, run around with your kids or grandkids, or squat down in your garden to pull weeds.
Think of body image as a continuum — on one end is the shame we feel when we believe we don’t look like we should; on the other end is body positivity — when we aim to love everything about our physical selves. Those promoting the benefits of body positivity point out that shame and positivity can actually be quite similar. They both tend to fixate on how the body looks. Body neutrality has a focus on the body’s function rather than its appearance. It’s a shift for sure, but one that could be good for our mental health. Anne Poirier, a certified intuitive-eating counselor says, “We don’t have to love what our bodies look like. We can still be grateful for what they do for us as the vehicles where we live our lives.” A body neutral approach doesn’t mean that you don’t have negative or positive feelings, it means that acknowledge them, then move on.
Feeling 100 percent confident all the time would be fantastic! However, almost all of us have days when we can’t quite get there. That can lead us to feel like we failed when we have a day that we don’t like our body. This can put undue pressure on us. Neutrality, however, can be more attainable. We can usually find something our bodies can do that we appreciate —our ability to move, to hug a loved one, or to enjoy a hobby.
How can we put this into practice? Anne Poirier recommends a three-step approach called the ABCs of negative body image and self-talk. A is for awareness — acknowledge when the critics in your head start talking. B is for breaths. Take deep inhales and exhales until you feel calm and focused. C is for choose. Choose a different way of thinking. Ask yourself, what has my body done for me today. This can help you focus on what your body is able to do rather than what you wish it would do, wish it would fit into, or wish it looked like.
