While January marks the time of year when most Americans take stock of their eating habits, March marks yet another opportunity to reflect on what constitutes good nutrition — National Nutrition Month.
Every year the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics chooses a theme to promote nutrition, making informed food choices, and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. The Academy has been doing this since 1973, when the campaign was first created as “National Nutrition Week,” and members were known as the American Dietetic Association, to deliver nutrition education messages to the public while promoting the profession of dietetics. That first campaign, featuring the theme, “Invest in Yourself—Buy Nutrition”, was launched with a presidential proclamation, TV and radio public service announcements, news releases, and bumper stickers.
By year two, a promotional kit was developed, and dietetic professionals launched special events in schools, health care facilities, and community centers and promoted their message, “Nutrition $aves”, through radio announcements and newspaper articles. In 1980, in response to growing public interest in nutrition, the week-long celebration expanded to become a month-long observance.
1980 was also the year that the U.S. government published the first Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the first set of science-based recommendations that would become the cornerstone of federal food and nutrition guidance. These first guidelines discussed the concepts of moderation, including alcohol consumption, as well as getting enough vitamins and nutrients and made the first case for the impact of diet on chronic disease. Since then, the recommendations, examined and released every five years, have been fairly consistent in terms of what foods make up a healthy diet. The biggest change has been shifting away from the importance of individual foods or nutrients to looking at dietary patterns, their food and nutrient components, and meal patterns across every life stage.
Throughout the years, National Nutrition Month campaigns have featured messages such as “Food – It Even Sounds Nutritious” (1985) to “Enjoy the Taste of Eating Right” (1990) and “Nutrition from the Ground Up” (2010). Federal nutrition education programs were created in the 1990s to continue to help reinforce the messages of the dietary guidelines to promote healthy eating and lifestyle behaviors and to reduce the likelihood of long-term health damage and chronic disease. These would later become known as SNAP-Ed and MyPlate.
In addition to promoting healthy eating, National Nutrition Month also promotes the Academy and its members to the public and the media as an important and credible source of timely, scientifically based food and nutrition information. While nutritionists, like the ones at CCE, provide general nutrition information to the entire community based on key evidence-based recommendations, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) works collaboratively with patients to provide customized guidance and meal plans based on a variety of factors specific to each person.
This year’s theme, “Fuel for the Future,” highlights the importance of fueling our bodies at every age and eating with the environment in mind. Weekly messages offer more specific advice. Week One: Eat with the environment in mind by eating more local and plant-based foods. Week Two: See a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) to receive personalized nutrition information to achieve your goals. Week Three: Stay nourished and save money by planning ahead, shopping smart, and connecting to local food resources like SNAP, WIC, and local food banks. Week Four: Eat a variety of foods from all food groups and practice gratitude for your body by giving it the fuel it needs. To mark the 50th anniversary of National Nutrition Month, the Academy has also developed 50 ways to celebrate at home, at school, in the workplace, at the grocery store, and throughout the community. To learn how you can fuel for the future and inspire your community to help spread the word, visit https://www.eatright.org/national-nutrition-month-2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.