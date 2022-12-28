Happy (almost) New Year! What will 2023 bring for you? Time seems to go so fast, especially as we get older. I remember having this conversation with one of my grandpas when I was in my early thirties and he said, “How do you think I feel? You just wait…” Well, he was right. The older I get, the faster time seems to go. Third grade seemed to last forever, but 2022 is gone in a flash. So, how do we enjoy the moments we have without feeling like life is just passing us by?
— Develop a gratitude attitude. Human beings seem to have a bias toward negativity. Practice finding the good in every day. I have a sign in my office that says “Every day may not be good, but there is good in every day.” Take a moment — maybe before you go to sleep, maybe when you first wake up, or maybe when you are eating dinner with your family to say what was good in your day.
— Find a reason to laugh. Anyone who knows me knows I love to laugh — at myself, at jokes, at sarcasm. Laughter is good for us mentally and physically. It can lighten a mood, release endorphins, and make anything more fun! Find ways to laugh and better yet, find ways to make those around you laugh. Whether at work or home, laughing together creates tighter bonds.
— Exercise. Another of my favorites! I cannot say enough about this one. Exercise is my mental health saver. It helps me feel grounded. For a lot of people exercise has a negative connotation, but it doesn’t have to. There is no one size fits all. It doesn’t mean you have to go to a class, go for a run, or do things you hate. (That certainly isn’t going to lead to happiness!). Just move your body – maybe it’s walking, biking, lifting weights, yoga, swimming…the possibilities are endless. Do it alone, do it with friends, just do it!
— Find out what makes you tick. We spend a lot of time getting to know and understand other people, but there is so much value in getting to know ourselves. What drives you? What makes you feel fulfilled? What brings happiness? What causes anxiety? Ask yourself these questions. Observe yourself. Observe situations and how you react. Think about the why. There isn’t a right or wrong, but knowing and trusting ourselves brings peace and contentment that can’t be found anywhere else.
— Nurture positive relationships. The people we surround ourselves with are imperative to our outlook. Take stock of your relationships. It is ok to set boundaries with people who are not enhancing your joy. Spending time with people who understand you, push you in positive ways, and whom you trust will help you do the other things on this list.
— Create a bucket list and set goals for yourself. I am not one for New Year’s resolutions, but I do set realistic goals. When you take stock of yourself and your relationship, maybe you will find things you want to change. We all evolve and grow – being intentional about it helps us feel in control.
Happy New Year and welcome to 2023!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.