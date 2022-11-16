’Tis the season for food, so let’s take a minute to talk about food storage to keep it fresh and safe. With rising food costs, we want to make food last and not be wasting our money throwing it in the trash.
Store fruit with pits, citrus fruits, avocados, bananas, and tomatoes on the counter—not in bags, and not in the sun. They’ll ripen and taste best this way. (If you’re trying to ripen avocados or bananas more quickly, you can put them in a paper bag.) Once they have hit peak ripeness, but you’re not ready to eat them, move them to the fridge to buy yourself some time. And, fun fact, don’t store potatoes and onions next to each other. They produce too much moisture to be stored together and will go bad quickly.
Store fresh herbs upright in a tall cup of water in the fridge. Trim the stem ends first, and loosely cover the tops to prevent drying. You can also wrap the fresh herbs in slightly damp paper towels inside a plastic bag. Keep leafy greens and cut lettuce crisp by adding a paper towel to the bag to absorb extra moisture! This trick works especially well with bagged salad mixes.
Rinse your berries, then thoroughly dry them before storing. Wash out the container they came in, dry it, and then line with paper towels. Return the berries to the container and refrigerate in a not-too-cold part of your fridge.
Store fresh or defrosting raw meat on the bottom shelf in the fridge, so the juices don’t accidentally drip onto other foods. Even better: Add a paper-towel-lined plate underneath. Never thaw meat on the counter. This creates a perfect breeding ground for bacteria.
If you go through bread slowly, freeze the whole sliced loaf. Then toast a slice or two as needed. Want to make bakery-fresh bread last? Put it inside a paper bag, then put that inside a loosely closed plastic bag. The paper bag keeps excess moisture from collecting on the bread’s surface and molding quickly, and the plastic bag keeps it from drying out, but still lets it breathe.
Also remember to put your perishable leftovers from your holiday gatherings away in under two hours. This includes the time they are on the table during your meal! After that, they enter the danger zone for bacteria growth and potential food safety hazards.
There you have it, a few quick and easy tips to keep your everyday and holiday foods fresh and safe. While much of this season does center around food, take the time to enjoy your family and friends as well — they never spoil!
