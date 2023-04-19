Between claims/marketing on the front of packages, number-heavy nutrition panels, and wordy ingredients lists, the information on food packages can be hard to understand. It’s easy to get swayed by marketing claims or caught up in the ingredients, but stick to the FACTS — the Nutrition Facts Label.
Serving Size
This information is critical! The serving size is shown as a common household measure that is appropriate to the food (such as cup, tablespoon, piece, slice, or jar), followed by the metric amount in grams (g). The nutrition information listed on the Nutrition Facts label is usually based on one serving of the food. By law, serving sizes must be based on the amount of food people typically consume, rather than how much they should consume. Serving sizes have been updated to reflect the amount people typically eat and drink today.
Servings per Container
People often overlook this one, but it’s crucial to having accurate information. The number of calories—as well as the amount of fat, carbs, etc.—is only accurate if you stick to one portion. Many snack-size packages appear to be a single serving, but actually contain two or three. Check this number and do the math. If there are 2.5 servings listed and you eat the entire packages, you need to multiply the number of calories, fat, sugar, etc. by 2.5.
Calories
The number of calories listed is the sum of calories from fat, carbs, and protein, aka the big three macronutrients. Don’t worry about adding all that up... The label does it for you!
Total Fat
This includes saturated, trans, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats. To know how much healthy fat you’re getting, subtract the saturated and trans grams from the total fat.
Sodium
According to the FDA, your daily sodium intake should stay under 2,300mg. Amounts vary among seemingly identical products, so shop and compare. And be on the lookout for sneaky sources of sodium!
Total Carbohydrates
The total number is the sum of sugar, sugar alcohols, starch, and fiber. Your body needs carbs!
Dietary Fiber
This number is the combination of soluble (digestible) and insoluble (not digestible) fibers. Soluble fiber makes you feel full, and the rest keeps things moving through your system. Most people don’t get enough fiber, so choose whole grains and high-fiber foods whenever you can.
Total Sugars
Prepare to be shocked at how much sugar some foods contain. The sugars tally includes the naturally occurring kind (in fruit or milk) plus any sugars added during processing. An FDA rule now requires brands to list how much of that sugar is “Added Sugars,” so you can see for yourself where the sugar is coming from. To convert grams to something that is easier to visualize, divide by 4 and you will have the number of teaspoons of sugar in a serving.
Protein
Protein provides long-lasting energy as it takes your body time to digest it!
The Ingredients List
Ingredients are listed in order by weight from greatest to smallest amount. So, if a food contains a questionable ingredient, but it’s way at the bottom of a long list, chances are it has only a limited amount of that ingredient. It’s up to you to determine if the product is right for you based on the big picture.
