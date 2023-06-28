Kids are home for summer, cook-outs are plentiful, and food prices are still HIGH! Below are a few tips to help our budgets and our bellies.
Look high and low — Stores generally stock the pricier items on the middle shelves, so take your gaze up and down for cheaper essentials (think store brands). You’ll never shop the same way again. But, skip the aisle endcaps: Those eye-catching displays encourage impulse buys of things you don’t really need.
Get tech savvy — Track your grocery needs with a digital app or a simple note on your phone! I add things to my cart as I run out or think of them and then do a pick up order when my cart is full. Gone are the days of buying something only to come home and find you already had two in the back of the fridge. Make use of store apps for exclusive coupons and to compare prices. And get ahead of the game by meal planning for the week on your phone, so you’ll know exactly what you need.
Be brand aware — Name-brand products are often more expensive than generic ones. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorites. Many store-owned private brands offer identical (or nearly identical) foods at a lower cost. Snack bars, yogurts, soups, salad dressings... Stock up on store-brand staples and use traditional food brands for special treats that can’t be replicated.
Get to know the butcher —You’ll often score lower per-pound prices when you hit up the meat counter versus the prepackaged meat section. If you spot a great deal, fill your freezer for future meals. Another tip? Compare prices from the seafood counter and the frozen foods section. A lot of that seemingly fresh fish was previously frozen anyway!
Be wary of pre-prepped produce — Fruit salad, stir-fry veggies, bagged salads... These products are convenient and can save you time in the kitchen. But if your top concern is downsizing your spending, stick to whole produce and do the chopping yourself.
Use frozen and canned foods — Frozen and canned produce can be just as nutritious (and is typically more affordable) than fresh fruits and veggies. Freezer finds are usually flash-frozen at peak freshness, meaning they can contain even more nutrients. Plus, there’s little risk of it going bad before you use it. When it comes to canned foods, beans, tomatoes, and tuna are smart staples. Look for these without added sugar and salt.
Become a bulk shopper — Those single-serve yogurt cups are convenient, but the giant tubs will save you some money. When it comes to shelf-stable foods, the oversized packages are almost always money-savers in the long run. Think oats, shelf-stable almond milk, frozen veggies, grains, spices. You can portion them out yourself at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.