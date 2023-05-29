Spring is here and what better time for some deep cleaning around your house and in your wallets! It’s time to turn off the heating sources and open the windows to bring in the fresh, Spring air. Out with the old, dry heat and in with the clean smells of grass, lined laundry, and manure…or at least in the north country. While you are celebrating the sun’s arrival, have you thought about checking your energy bills? Maybe they seem a bit high. Are you looking for ways to become more energy efficient to save money? The North Country Clean Energy Hub can help.
The North Country Clean Energy Hub is a partnership between the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA), SUNY Canton CREST, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County. The Hub serves seven counties in the North Country area: Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, and Hamilton. The goal of the Hub is to connect residents, small business owners, and farmers with available energy programs offered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Each county has been assigned an Energy Advisor; an expert in energy saving programs who can help connect residents to state monies that can assist with creating a more energy efficient living space.
Jefferson County’s Energy Advisor is Eamonn LaDue. Eamonn’s goal is to educate residents about clean energy programs available in their areas, as well as provide application assistance. Here are a few seasonal tips from Eamonn to start saving on those energy bills today:
Spring Tips to Help Your Wallet
Bring in sunlight. During daylight hours, switch off artificial lights and use windows and skylights to brighten your home.
Open windows. Opening windows creates a cross breeze, allowing you to naturally cool your home without switching on air conditioners. This is an ideal tactic in spring when temperatures are mild.
Cook outside. On warmer spring days, keep the heat out of your home by using an outdoor grill instead of indoor ovens.
Use ceiling fans. Cooling your home with ceiling fans will allow you to lower your thermostat four degrees. This can help lower your electricity bills without sacrificing overall comfort.
Set the thermostat. On warm days, setting a programmable thermostat to a higher setting when you are not at home can help reduce your energy costs by approximately 10 percent.
For more information, contact Eamonn LaDue, 315-788-8450 ext. 280, el692@cornell.edu.
