This year The Garden Guy went into the growing season with a two-fold plan involving jumbo Heart to Heart caladium bulbs. Truly they have been among the stars of the hottest summer I can remember.

My plan was that I would plant half the bulbs in situ. (I always wanted to use that phrase.) This means I wanted to plant the bulbs in place, in planned beds. In all beds I used a Twist ‘n Plant auger attached to a cordless drill. This literally completes the job in just minutes; it is like speed planting.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.