Cooperative Extension offers fruit and vegetable prescriptions

The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program (NC FVRx) will provide referred patients with $25 worth of free prescription vouchers for fresh produce at each of six weekly workshops. Pexels

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is one of 43 recipients nationwide of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) Produce Prescription funds.

GusNIP programs strive to improve dietary health by improving access to fresh produce and giving participants the education and resources they need to prepare and eat more fruits and vegetables, improve individual and household food security, and reduce health care use and associated costs. GusNIP Produce Prescriptions leverage medical assistance programs to provide “prescriptions” from a healthcare provider for fresh fruits and vegetables.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.