Cooperative Extension offers fruit and vegetable prescriptions

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is one of 43 recipients nationwide of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) Produce Prescription funds.
GusNIP programs strive to improve dietary health by improving access to fresh produce and giving participants the education and resources they need to prepare and eat more fruits and vegetables, improve individual and household food security, and reduce health care use and associated costs. GusNIP Produce Prescriptions leverage medical assistance programs to provide “prescriptions” from a healthcare provider for fresh fruits and vegetables.
The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program (NC FVRx) will provide referred patients with $25 worth of free prescription vouchers for fresh produce at each of six weekly workshops. The workshops, led by SNAP-Ed nutrition educators, will educate participants on the importance of eating a balanced diet rich in fresh, whole foods, helping them stretch their food dollars, how to prepare healthy recipes at home, and will include food demonstrations and tastings of fresh, local ingredients. In addition to receiving the prescription produce vouchers at the workshops, attendees will also receive a kitchen incentive item each week to ensure they have the resources they need to cook fresh ingredients at home.
To join the program, interested individuals at risk for food insecurity and diet-related chronic disease, can talk to their healthcare provider about a referral. Participating healthcare centers will refer eligible patients to Cooperative Extension offices in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, and Essex Counties. Rather than waiting until a patient is sick and in need of a medical prescription, NC FVRX will provide early preventative care, a less costly and more effective alternative to disease treatments.
Thanks to these funds, recipients will be able to redeem their prescription vouchers with a variety of local produce farmers, grocery stores, and other retail outlets throughout the region.
CCE Jefferson was selected as a GusNIP grant recipient because of their strong partnerships with local producers and vendors, relevant experience in this type of environmental change work, and a clear vision for addressing rural health needs that will benefit the target audience and the larger community.
This was all made possible by a two-year produce prescription program pilot funded by Fidelis Care Health Insurance and administered through SNAP-Ed and Cooperative Extension in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Originally launched in the summer of 2021, federally qualified health centers in both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties partnered with local farmers and Save-a-Lot grocery stores to connect those in need to fresh fruits and vegetables. Graduates of the program who attended all six workshops reported eating more fruits and vegetables, drinking fewer sugary beverages, spending less screen time than before, planning and preparing more meals than before, choosing healthier options when eating out, switching from whole milk to a lower fat option, and reading nutrition fact labels to reduce calories and fat.
This pilot provided the framework for the new scaled-up three-year program which will now serve over 1,000 north country patients and provide $162,000 in local food support.
For more information, contact April Bennett at 315-788-8450 ext. 265 or email aln48@cornell.edu.
