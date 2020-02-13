Mike Hunter, field crops specialist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension North Country Regional Ag Team, will discuss opportunities for producers to achieve the best yields this year at two agriculture shop talks.
The first talk will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lewis County Education Center, 7395 East Road, Lowville. The second talk will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Old McDonald’s Farm gathering barn, 14369 County Road 145, Sackets Harbor.
Mr. Hunter is also a resource on herbicides and pesticides so those who attend the talk are encouraged to bring questions. Veterans/military families are encouraged to attend.
To register for the Lewis County session, visit wdt.me/lewistalk or contact CCE Lewis at 315-376-5270.
To register for the Jefferson County session, visit wdt.me/jefftalk or contact Mr. Hunter at 315-788-8450, email meh27 @cornell.edu.
