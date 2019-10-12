WATERTTOWN — Robin Wendell-Zabielowicz, a farm business management educator, will host “Getting Your Ducks in a Row,” a series of free workshops on farm finance, through December at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, 203 N. Hamilton St. All sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon
Dates and topics include:
Oct. 18: Achieving BALANCE!! Understand and compile your balance sheet
Oct. 25: Where does it all go? The income statement and cash flow
Nov. 1: How do I measure up? Organize your data to benchmark and manage
Nov. 15: Line up the ducks! Create and use a whole farm budget
Nov. 22: Special projects: Creating partial budgets and change evaluation
Dec. 6: Identifying key opportunities on my farm: Introduction to Pro-Dairy’s Dairy Farm Business Summary
Register online at wdt.me/workshops. For more information, contact Catherine Moore at 315-788-8450; email cmm17@cornell.edu.
