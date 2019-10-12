WATERTTOWN — Robin Wendell-Zabielowicz, a farm business management educator, will host “Getting Your Ducks in a Row,” a series of free workshops on farm finance, through December at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, 203 N. Hamilton St. All sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon

Dates and topics include:

Oct. 18: Achieving BALANCE!! Understand and compile your balance sheet

Oct. 25: Where does it all go? The income statement and cash flow

Nov. 1: How do I measure up? Organize your data to benchmark and manage

Nov. 15: Line up the ducks! Create and use a whole farm budget

Nov. 22: Special projects: Creating partial budgets and change evaluation

Dec. 6: Identifying key opportunities on my farm: Introduction to Pro-Dairy’s Dairy Farm Business Summary

Register online at wdt.me/workshops. For more information, contact Catherine Moore at 315-788-8450; email cmm17@cornell.edu.

