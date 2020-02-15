Dear Aggie: A friend said I should look into buying food from a CSA. What’s a CSA and why should I buy from one?
If you’re interested in purchasing locally grown foods, you’ve probably seen the term CSA. It stands for community supported agriculture. CSAs are operated by farmers or farmer-owned cooperatives that allow people to directly purchase a seasonal share of their crop for a given growing season. When you buy a share at a CSA, you are helping that farmer by funding the purchase of seeds and supplies before the product is grown. Growers can also more accurately predict how much and what types of crops to plant.
The typical focus of a CSA is farm-fresh vegetables and fruits. Some will include herbs, spices, honey, local dairy products such as cheese or butter, fresh flowers, baked goods, fresh meats and even charcuterie. Each week, the farm will fill a container with the best of what is available that week. They either deliver the boxes to a central location for pickup at a designated time and place or invite you to their farm to retrieve your share at a designated time.
Sign-ups for CSAs are typically in late winter through early spring, which allows growers time to adjust their planting quantities to accommodate every participant in the program. The end of the CSA season varies by location and the farm’s ability to grow food during colder weather, using high tunnels or other season-extending methods. In the north country, CSAs typically cease operation in mid-October, though some offer winter subscriptions.
To ensure quality and that all members receive a fair share of products, many CSAs limit the number of participants. If you are interested in buying a share, it is often best to do so early in the sign-up period.
A typical question is whether you can choose what goes into your weekly share. The types of food included in a CSA box varies and is strongly influenced by season, growing conditions, local preference and weather. Some growers will accommodate your likes and dislikes. The contents and quantity delivered will often have an element of surprise, as crops are influenced by weather and growing conditions. During good years, buyers often receive more than they anticipate.
In early spring, growers might include radishes, salad greens or overwintered crops. By summer, expect warm-weather vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers or corn as well as seasonal fruits and berries. By fall, expect to see items such as apples, winter squash or potatoes. Some growers may extend their harvest into early winter with cold-tolerant cabbage, cauliflower or broccoli.
One reason to belong to a CSA is that your food will likely be fresher than food shipped across the country. Fruits and vegetables will typically be vine-ripened. Purchasing from a CSA also keeps money in the local economy and helps to preserve farmland. If you’re sold on the concept, check out Jefferson County CCE’s local food guide. It contains a list of local CSAs and growers.
Answered by Michael Nuckols, local foods and horticulture program manager. Cornell Cooperative Extension,. Contact him at msn62@cornell.edu.
