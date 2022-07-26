Dear Aggie: I’m planning a farm wedding in the North Country. Do you have any tips?
The North Country is a premier wedding spot, with nearly perfect summer weather and magnificent views that will make your wedding feel like a dream. This makes outdoor wedding venues extremely popular in our area and a great choice for any couple. One way to soak up the sun on your special day is to have a farm wedding.
Here in Northern New York, we are blessed with beautiful wedding venues on local farms. Whether you want to be an elegant princess or the host of a casual barbecue, there are farm venues to fit your needs.
Wineries such as Thousand Islands Winery, Coyote Moon Vineyards, Busted Grapes Winery, and others can provide a classy backdrop for photos and cool evening breezes to accompany newlywed couples’ first dance.
Farm venues like Old McDonald’s Farm, Better Farm and the Crimson Mark, can provide a more rural backdrop, complete with rustic barns and fields brimming with crops like sunflowers or corn. You may even have farm animals close by for your guests to see.
Of course, one of the best parts of hosting your wedding in the north country is to take advantage of the variety of local foods available. Make sure you ask your venue if they know of any caterers that use local products. If you’re at a working farm venue, their products might be included in certain packages.
For example, The Crimson Mark is associated with Worth Gold Farm, which offers catering services using their farm-raised pork, beef, and poultry. Many winery venues also offer special deals on using their wine in the bar or at the tables during your reception. Asking for locally grown flowers is another way to fully immerse yourself and your guests in the beauty of Northern New York.
With such a lovely venue and great food, you want your guests to remember the night. Be sure to send them home with a little something to remember it by. Wedding favors are made by plenty of vendors in Jefferson County, but some of my favorites include small honey jars from a local apiary or mini wine bottles with a custom label. These could really tie your theme together and are extremely customizable.
Having a farm wedding in Northern New York is a magical experience, but there are a few things to keep in mind.
Always remember that these venues are typically owned by families and this is their livelihood. Be respectful of their farm, animals, crops, and any other property that they let you use that day.
Most farms are flexible though. If you have certain needs or requests just ask ahead of time. This is especially true for opportunities involving tractors, animals or any farm equipment that you want to make sure is available during your wedding.
Consider viewing photos of your venue in the same season you plan on having your wedding so you know what to expect. Always ask about what the farm will look like the day of. Will the sunflowers be in bloom? Will the fields be bare? On working farms, the landscape can change greatly throughout the summer months based on growing and harvesting seasons. Of course, the best tip is to just relax and enjoy your big day.
Written by Amanda Bickford, Cornell Cooperative Extension agricultural marketing specialist
