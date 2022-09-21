Dear Aggie: I had beautiful dahlias this summer. Can I store them over the winter for next year?
Dahlias are one of the jewels of the summer landscape. Their blooms peak in late summer, filling the garden with cheery colors ranging from red to yellow to violet. Though they are a perennial in warmer climates, dahlias are not winter-hardy in the North Country and must be dug before the ground freezes in the fall. Tubers must be carefully stored over the winter for replanting only after the weather warms in the spring.
Like potatoes, dahlias form tubers underground. Gardeners should dig dahlia tubers once the first frosts have nipped the foliage but before the ground freezes. Start by cutting away all foliage, leaving four to six inches of stem above the soil level. You can then leave the plants in the soil for several additional weeks, which allows “eyes” (next year’s growing points) to form underground. It is critical, however, that the tubers are lifted before the soil itself begins to freeze.
A fork is the ideal tool to lift the tubers though a shovel may be used. Loosen the soil around the plant about nine to twelve inches away from the main stems. Once loosened, gently lift the entire plant. You can remove any remaining soil by gently brushing it away. Some growers choose to leave some soil on the tubers.
Care must be taken when digging the tubers to avoid cutting them or breaking them from the main plants. When damaged, disease can enter and result in rot during winter storage. Be sure to leave a short length of stem attached to each tuber or cluster of tubers; these provide the growing point for next season’s growth. Tubers broken off without this growing point will eventually rot.
Dahlias are easiest to divide in the fall just before being placed into storage, though this can also be done in the spring before planting. This is often easier to do after gently removing all soil by washing the tubers with water from a hose. Inspect each clump carefully. Sometimes, you’ll see individual plants with individual stems that can be delicately teased from the larger clump. If not, you can divide large crowns by cutting them apart. Use a sharp knife to split large individual stems into multiple plants. A piece of stem – the growing point – must remain attached to the tubers for them to grow. Disinfect the knife with alcohol between plants to avoid spreading any diseases.
Spread the tubers out to allow them to dry. Once they are dry, place them in wooden crates or cardboard boxes that contain either peat moss, wood chips, shredded newspaper, or a combination. Avoid plastic storage boxes with lids; these hold too much moisture and promote rot. Be sure to label each with the variety and color. Store the crates in a cold and dark location protected from freezing. The ideal storage temperature is 40F with moderate humidity. You don’t want the tubers to rot from excessive humidity nor dry out from too little. Root cellars are ideal; however, garages and basements will suffice. During the winter, watch for signs of mice as they will eat the tubers. Stored tubers can then be removed from storage next spring for planting.
Written by Michael Nuckols, agriculture and natural resources leader, Cornell Cooperative Extension
