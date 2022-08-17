Dear Aggie: Why are most barns red?
When most people picture a farm, they probably see a red barn in the middle of a landscape of green, rolling hills. It is a traditional image that seems to come to mind. My grandfather used to milk dairy cows in a small tie-stall barn in western New York. His barn was painted the traditional red color we are used to seeing. As a small child, I thought this was how everyone’s barn must look. The truth is barns come in many shapes, sizes, and colors — especially today.
Barn designs depend largely on the type of animals the barn will hold. A barn designed to hold chickens or pigs will look very different than one designed for cattle. The number of animals the barn will hold also greatly impacts its design and size. Larger barns are built on farms with more animals, while a smaller farm doesn’t need as big of a barn or as many barns. Most newer barns are even built with metal sides and roofs, which come in a variety of colors. These metal sheets typically come from the manufacturer or builder already in set colors.
There are a few reasons why barns were and still are painted red. The traditional red coloring of barns started many years ago when farmers were trying to figure out how to best seal their barns and protect them from the weather. Up here in the north country, we have especially tough winters. Cold, snow and wind take a significant toll on any structure, but especially those made of wood. Paint was the easiest solution for these farmers. Farmers in the past couldn’t go to their nearest Home Depot or Lowe’s to pick out cans of paint, so they made their own at home. Most farmers resorted to pigments and ingredients they could find easily and were something they didn’t have to spend much or any money on.
According to an article by the Department of Archeology & Historic Preservation (https://dahp.wa.gov/barn-paint-colors), there were two supposed methods of how farmers produced a red color- through rust or blood. Rust, when mixed in with the other ingredients used to make the paint mixture, like linseed oil, would make the paint a reddish color. Rust not only transformed the pigment of the homemade paint, but also has properties that allow it to ward off things such as mold and moss that a farmer certainly doesn’t want growing on their barn. The other theory was that animal blood was added, which also would have caused the mixture to turn red.
The reason why many barns are red today is simply tradition. Many farmers continue to honor their ancestors and their farm’s history by choosing red paint or siding. The next time you drive past a red barn, think of the innovative farmers from America’s past who used what they had on hand to best preserve and beautify their animal housing.
Written by Abigail Jantzi, dairy and livestock specialist, Cornell Cooperative Extension.
