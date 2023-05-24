Dear Aggie: We love cheese curds! How are they made? Can they be made at home?
With over 28,000 dairy cows in Jefferson County alone, it should be no surprise that cheese curds are a huge part of the north country’s food culture and a staple of the northern table. Cheese curds are essentially young cheddar cheese in its most basic form. During the cheese-making process, milk is curdled causing proteins to coagulate and form curds. These curds are then separated from the whey and eaten as is or pressed into blocks of cheese.
If you want to make your own, you’ll need to gather a few ingredients and equipment. Start with high-quality milk, preferably whole as it contributes to a rich flavor and creamier texture. You’ll also need an enzyme called rennet. Liquid rennet is often available at health food stores while rennet tablets, often sold under the name Junket, are typically available in supermarkets (typically stocked near boxed gelatin). To help acidify and give the cheese curds a better flavor, you’ll need a bacterial culture. While you can purchase special powders from cheesemaking suppliers, a tablespoon of live yogurt is often easiest. For equipment, gather a large pot, a food-safe thermometer, a colander, and thick cheesecloth (or a clean cotton kitchen towel).
Begin by slowly heating your milk in a large pot over low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Heat store-bought pasteurized milk to 86°F (30°C), the optimal temperature for culturing. (Note: If you are using unpasteurized milk from a family milk cow, you want to first heat the milk to 145°F (63°C) and maintain that temperature for 30 minutes to eliminate any harmful bacteria before allowing it to cool to 86°F). Next, you add your tablespoon of yogurt (or starter culture), whisk it in, and cover the pot with a lid. Allow this to sit in a warm place for about 30 minutes. Next, dissolve ¼ teaspoon of liquid rennet or a quarter of a Junket tablet in a half cup of lukewarm water. Stir the rennet solution into the milk, cover the pot, and let it sit.
This is when the magic happens. Let the milk sit undisturbed for about an hour. During this time, the rennet causes the milk to thicken and develop curds. Check the curd formation by gently inserting a knife into the curds and lifting them. When ready, it will jiggle like soft gelatin. When the curds hold their shape and separate cleanly from the whey, it’s time to cut the curds. Using a long knife, cut the curds into small cubes, around 1/2 to 1 inch in size. This helps release the whey — a clear liquid with a greenish tint — and helps to solidify the curd. Stir the pot gently, being careful not to break up the delicate cubes.
Now, it’s time to cook the curds. Over 30 minutes, gradually raise the temperature of the curds and whey to 105°F (40°C), stirring gently to prevent clumping. Once the desired temperature is reached, maintain it for an additional 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. The curds will begin expelling more whey while the outer skins strengthen. Next, drain the whey from the curds using a colander lined with cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel. Let them drain for about 30 minutes. Once the excess whey has drained, gather the corners of the cheesecloth and gently squeeze the mass of curds with the cloth to remove any remaining liquid.
Now comes the fun part: cheddaring! Cheddaring is a process where the curds are stacked and flipped to encourage further moisture to release. This process helps to develop that coveted squeaky texture. The curds will knit together into a single mass during this time. Every 15 minutes for an hour, cut the mass of curds into thick slices, restack them, and flip them. Keep them covered with a towel so that they stay warm — which helps to develop more robust flavor. After an hour, you can cut the mass of curds into small cubes and add salt or other seasonings to taste. The curds can now be eaten fresh — or refrigerated for later use.
If this sounds like too much work, fresh curds are available at most grocers and markets. These squeaky, addictive bites of dairy goodness are manufactured at several plants in the region. Curds can be eaten plain, seasoned, deep fried, or used to top dishes such as poutine or pizza. Our personal favorite is air-fried cheese curds with a fresh berry dipping sauce. In celebration of Dairy Month in June, you might consider buying some — or making some curds yourself. Either way, you’ll be supporting our local dairy industry with every bite.
Written by Abbey Jantzi, Cornell Cooperative Extension dairy and livestock specialist; and Mike Nuckols, ag and natural resources manager.
