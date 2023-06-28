Dear Aggie: What kind of field crops are grown in Jefferson County and how are they used?
Grass and alfalfa are grown on nearly 100,000 acres in Jefferson County. It is primarily grown and harvested to feed approximately 55,000 head of dairy and beef cattle in the county. The grass and alfalfa are harvested as either dry hay or haylage. Haylage is fermented feed made by harvesting the grass and alfalfa at a high moisture content and preserved in silos, piles, bags or plastic wrapped bales.
Corn is the second largest field crop produced in the county with approximately 36,000 acres planted each year. Just over half of the acres of corn grown will be harvested for corn silage. Corn silage is a fermented feed that farmers feed to dairy and beef cattle.
Corn grown for silage is typically planted in late April to early June in Northern New York. In September and early October corn growers will begin chopping their corn fields to make silage. Corn silage is made by harvesting and chopping the whole corn plant when the corn plant is still green and contains the right amount of moisture. Similar to grass and alfalfa haylage, corn silage can be stored in different types of structures such as upright silos, bunk or drive over piles and plastic bag silos.
Corn grown for grain will be harvested in October and November. Corn harvested for grain will typically be stored for several months and sometimes more than a year before it is either sold or fed to dairy cattle. In order of it to be stored for long periods of time it must be dried to prevent spoiling. Corn growers will use a grain dryer to lower the kernel moisture content. These corn dryers are bins that use huge fans that blow heated air through the grain to artificially dry it.
There are over nine thousand acres of soybeans grown in Jefferson County. Soybean harvest usually begins in late September and is finished sometime in October. Growers will normally begin harvest when the beans are at 14 to 15% moisture. Once the moisture level of the soybean drops below 13% during harvest, some of the soybean pods shatter and the beans fall to the ground.
Wheat may not be a very common crop grown in Northern New York but Jefferson County is the home to over three thousand acres of winter wheat.
There are different types and classes of wheat available for farmers to plant. One of the first classifications of wheat is by color, either red or white. Red wheat has red to brown colored kernels and white wheat has tan colored kernels. Another classification is by planting time, either winter or spring wheat. Winter wheat is planted in the fall and must be exposed to cold temperatures or it will not produce grain the following summer. Spring wheat does not need to be exposed to cold temperatures and is planted in the spring. The last classification of wheat is hardness, either hard or soft. This does refer some to how hard it is to grind but more importantly to bakers and millers it is the difference in the type and amount of protein they have. The hard wheat tends to be higher in protein and more gluten. Hard wheats are used in breads and pasta. Soft wheat is lower in protein and less gluten. It is used in cookies, crackers, cakes and pastries. In New York State, including Jefferson County, the majority of our wheat grown is soft red winter wheat.
Mike Hunter is a field crops specialist with the North Country Regional Agricultural Team.
