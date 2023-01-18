Dear Aggie: Why should I get a Home Energy Assessment/Audit?
A home energy assessment is like a doctor’s checkup for your house. Did you know that the average home has leaks that, taken together, add up to the size of a basketball? That’s the equivalent to leaving a window open in the dead of winter. Cracks around your windows and doors are a large contributor to heat loss to the outside air. As a result you are likely paying more on your monthly electric bill to heat your home than you have to.
Sealing cracks and adding insulation to your home can significantly cut down on the amount of energy required to heat and cool your household each year and as a result save you money on your electric bill. If you are struggling to keep your house warm and comfortable, sealing cracks around windows and doors and adding insulation to your home will significantly improve comfort!
So how can you determine which areas of your home need the most improvement? With the help of specialized equipment, a contractor can pin-point the areas of your home that are costing you the most money and recommend solutions. Through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority any resident of New York State, regardless of income, can receive a Home Energy Assessment for free.
To schedule a free home energy assessment with a participating contractor contact Kathryn Ripstein, Community Energy Program Manager, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County at 315-787-8450 ext. 232 or visit NYSERDA’s Home Energy Assessment webpage at wdt.me/energy_audit.
In addition to a home energy assessment income-eligible New Yorkers may also qualify for state incentives, rebates and low interest loans that can be applied to energy improvements. Improvements can include adding insulation to basements, walls and attics, sealing cracks around windows and doors, replacing old and inefficient appliance such as refrigerators and replacing broken furnaces.
For an income-eligible household, state and federal incentives can cover from 50 to 100% of the cost of home energy improvements through NYSERDA’s Empower or Assisted Home Performance with Energy Star programs. To find out if you are eligible to participate in one of NYSERDAs programs and to receive application assistance please contact Kathryn Ripstein at (315) 787-8450 ext. 232.
Written by Kathryn Ripstein, Cornell Cooperative Extension energy educator.
