Dear Aggie: How can I transform an existing lawn into a small vegetable garden?
Transforming a traditional lawn into a small vegetable garden can be an exciting project. The process of removing the lawn may seem daunting at first, but the right methods and techniques can make it easier. The following are four methods to consider.
The first method — simply digging or rototilling the area, grass and all — is the most problematic and difficult. Start by mowing the grass as short as possible. Remove any rocks, debris, or large roots from the area and then use a rototiller to break up the soil, incorporating the grass into the soil. Unfortunately, this method does not kill those grasses that spread by rhizome, which will quickly regrow in freshly tilled soil. To keep this grass in check, you will need regular cultivation every week to bury any regrowth of grass or weeds — which can be labor intensive.
Only with regular cultivation will buried rhizomes eventually break down and decompose. This method works particularly well when planting potatoes, which must be regularly cultivated anyway. As you hill the potatoes throughout the season, you can remove or bury sprouting grasses and weeds. By the following year, the garden should be largely weed-free, allowing you to plant other types of vegetables.
The most traditional method is to remove the sod before cultivation. For a small area, use a sharp spade to shave the top inch or two of soil, removing all roots. If you are planning a large garden, consider renting a gas-powered sod cutter to make the job easier. Once the sod is removed, you can then hand-dig or use a rototiller to break up the compacted soil, ensuring it is loose and aerated. The sod can then be composted — or even replanted if you have bare spots in your yard.
A third method involves using a tarp to smother grass and seedlings, preventing them from receiving sunlight and eventually killing them off. Begin by mowing the lawn and watering it thoroughly. Lay a durable, light-blocking (black) tarp over the area, securing the edges with rocks or stakes. Leave the tarp in place for at least six weeks to kill all the grass and germinate any weed seeds. Remove the tarp. You can then rototill the garden. Note that tarps only kill grasses when soils are warm. Tarping outside of the growing season in winter or early spring, when grasses are dormant, will not be effective. The downside to this method is that you lose part of the growing season. For this reason, this method can be an excellent choice for a garden planted mid-summer for fall harvest.
A fourth method is growing in popularity. Known as the “no dig” or “deep compost” approach, it involves smothering the grass and weeds with several layers of cardboard and then adding high-quality compost on top. Start by mowing the lawn as short as possible. Next, wet the area thoroughly to soften the soil. Lay down a thick layer of cardboard or newspaper, ensuring it overlaps to prevent any sunlight from reaching the grass and weeds. Finally, cover the cardboard with six inches of compost. Over time, the grass, weeds, and finally the cardboard will decompose. The benefit of this method is that you can plant immediately into the compost. The roots of your vegetables will penetrate through the damp cardboard into the soil beneath. The downside to this method is that it requires a significant amount of quality compost, free of weed seeds. Compost can be more prone to drying out, so regular watering is critical. If you are committed to gardening without tillage, you can renew your garden plot the following year by simply adding another three inches of compost in late winter or early spring.
Before choosing a method, consider the specific conditions of your property and the time, effort, and resources you are willing to invest. Each approach has its advantages and disadvantages, so choose the one that aligns with your preferences and needs.
Written by Mike Nuckols, Cornell Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources manager, msn62@cornell.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.