Dear Aggie: Did any U.S. presidents have farm animals?
We often hear stories about presidential dogs or cats roaming the halls of the White House while their owners are in office. For example, shortly after the president was elected, we learned about the Biden family’s German shepherds. Of course, the Bidens’ dogs were not the first presidential pups to live at the White House. What few people realize is that many past presidents, particularly those with agricultural backgrounds, kept other types of livestock at the White House.
People choose to have animals for many reasons — from milk, meat and eggs to transportation to companion animals. Similarly, presidents and their families have kept many kinds of livestock at the White House for similar reasons. You might have guessed that before refrigeration and railroads, early presidents kept livestock to provide fresh food for the table, particularly milk and eggs. Before cars and other motor vehicles were developed, horses were a main mode of transportation. Most early presidents had horses and/or ponies while they were in office. Finally, it was not uncommon for a president to be gifted animals while in office.
Thomas Jefferson was a huge proponent of American agriculture and often experimented with new farming techniques at Monticello, his home in Virginia. He was among the first to graze sheep on the White House lawn. He also kept a magpie, one of four birds sent back from the Lewis and Clark expedition, as a pet. Ponies named Reb and Billy Button pulled the carriage that took Ulysses Grant’s children to school. William Henry Harrison kept a cow and a goat. Abraham Lincoln kept goats and turkeys during the Civil War. President Lincoln’s son, Tad, was rumored to have befriended one turkey and led him around on a leash. Tad also kept two ponies. William McKinley, who kept a yellow-headed Mexican parrot, was gifted a rooster by a politician from the opposing party. The rooster was referred to as a “gold standard game fowl” in reference to pressing monetary policy of the day.
Livestock at the White House persisted well into the 20th Century. Before his time in office, Theodore Roosevelt operated two cattle ranches in North Dakota. While at the White House, the Roosevelts were known for their menagerie of pets including snakes, guinea pigs, ponies, a pig, a badger, and more. Roosevelt’s son, Quentin, once brought a horse named Algonquin into the White House to comfort his brother Archie, who was sick with the measles. William H. Taft grazed a fine Holstein cow named Pauline Wayne on the White House lawn to ensure a supply of fresh milk. Calvin Coolidge kept a donkey while First Lady Grace Coolidge kept a pet racoon. Most notably, Woodrow Wilson grazed an entire flock of sheep on the White House lawn to save the manpower required to keep it mowed (a practice being resurrected today at installations of solar panels throughout the country). Wool from Wilson’s sheep was also auctioned off to raise funds for the American Red Cross.
Abigail Jantzi is the dairy and livestock specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
