Dear Aggie: I would like to start composting my food scraps so I have a supply of compost for my gardens. Do you have any tips?
Good for you! Composting is a great way to reduce the waste that goes into landfills, plus it results in free fertilizer. It doesn’t require much time and can be done without a lot of expense.
First, choose a spot for your outdoor compost bin. It should be in partial shade so it does not become too dry. Access to water is useful as the compost will need moisture. Try to find a location close to the house. Composting materials are more likely to make it into the bin if it is nearby.
Next decide on a compost container. The cheapest option is a simple pile- it is accessible on all sides and there is no cost. You can also place chicken wire, or welded wire fence around the pile to contain the contents. As with anything, you can get as fancy as you want. There are many types of tumbling and plastic options. Keep in mind that these do not hold a lot of material, so they might not be useful if you have a large garden. If you have carpentry skills, a 3-bin composting unit is the most efficient. It can easily be constructed from free pallets.
The easiest way to create compost is called ‘lasagna’ composting. This slow composting method takes longer, but it is easier for homeowners that don’t have a steady source of manure or green material. Lay loose, stalky material (twigs, straw, corn cobs or stalks) on the bottom of the pile for good air circulation. Add a layer of soil or composted manure on top. Stockpile a supply of dried grass clippings, straw or fall leaves- they will be needed once you start adding food scraps.
Make a saucer-like depression in the center of the bin and add the composting materials that you have saved over a few days. I keep a composting jar on my counter. Once it is full the contents are added to the pile. Cover the materials with dried grass, straw, or fall leaves so that the added materials are completely covered and surrounded. This will keep any critters away.
Continue layering in this fashion until the bin is full, or at least 3 feet tall. At this point, allow the pile to ‘cook’ for about 6 months (the time period will vary depending on what is added to the pile and weather conditions). Add water so that the pile moisture is comparable to a wrung-out sponge.
Once the compost is done, the pile size will have decreased by one-half. The compost will be dark brown in color, crumbly, and have a sweet, earthy smell. You should not be able to recognize any of the materials that were added to make the compost. If all of these characteristics are not present allow more cooking time.
One of the most important aspects of composting relates to what materials you should add to the pile. Home composters, whose small piles will not heat up to the same temperature as large piles on a farm, should only add the following materials: eggshells, tea bags, coffee grounds and filters, uncooked fruit and vegetable scraps, and yard waste. Do not add weeds that have gone to seed or plant materials that have been treated with pesticides. Do not add any meats or oils. If you treat your compost pile like a dump it will smell like one and attract animals.
This cool composting method will not give you instant compost, so be patient. If you start now, you will have a nice supply of organic material to add to your gardens next season. For more details contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County at 315-788-8450.
Written by Sue Gwise, Cornell Cooperative Extension, consumer horticulture specialist
