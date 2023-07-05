Dear Aggie: I cut some bearded iris for a flower arrangement — and they died within a day. What did I do wrong?
You did nothing wrong — some flowers simply have a longer vase life in arrangements than others. While stunning, bearded iris have a vase life of three days at best — assuming you cut the flower immediately after the bud opened! Fortunately, the summer garden offers many excellent choices for cut flowers that, when handled carefully, can brighten your home for many days and, in some cases, weeks.
Zinnias are an easily-grown annual, but they are underestimated when it comes to putting them in a vase. A lot of people grow them, but most of them will be kept in the garden just for show. Zinnias can last seven to 10 days in a vase and can add lots of color to a room. Zinnias come in dwarf or giant varieties, varying between 6 inches to over 4 feet. Since there are so many varieties, read the seed packet descriptions carefully. When growing, always maintain moderate moisture and fertilize lightly to maximize growth and blooms. Be sure to “deadhead” spent blooms to promote flowering throughout the season.
Sunflowers (Helianthus) are popular for good reason. It’s best to cut them right before they are completely open. They have tall stems and brighten the whole arrangement. As they cannot be grown through the winter, embrace the blooms when they are available at the height of summer. Pollen free varieties last many days longer than other varieties; examples include the Procut Series and Firecracker.
Gladioli are beautiful and a staple throughout the summer. They can add volume to your vase and bloom along their stem gradually, making the blooms last longer than you might have guessed. Simply remove the lower flowers and cut the stem to the preferred length to keep them going! As gladioli are not cold-hardy, you do have to dig the corms each fall before the ground freezes. After storing them through the winter, you can plant them again in the spring for more blooms next year.
If you are looking for something more exotic, consider lavender and eryngium (Sea Holly). Sea hollies can add more of a spikey look to your arrangement whereas lavender lends a more rustic or natural look. These two flowers can last a very long time in a fresh arrangement and can also be dried for later use. Both plants need well-drained soil. Sea holly is hardy throughout the county. Lavender, however, does tend to freeze out in the northern parts of the county — so extra mulch through the winter can help protect your plants. Both species like hot, sunny spots.
Overall, you can properly take care of the flowers in your vase to make them last longer. First, cut the stems at a 45-degree angle to allow more surface area to absorb water. Secondly, remove lower leaves and flowers that will be in the water as they will rot otherwise. Third, use clean and fresh water. Fourth, add a general floral preservative to the water. Preservatives can help to stop bacteria growth, which can develop due to dirty water and will soften your stems. It’s also best to change the water daily. Once the blooms are done, be sure to clean your vases with warm water, baking soda and vinegar.
There are many other choices for cut flowers beyond those listed here. With a little effort, a little time spent learning about cultivation of different flowers, and a little trial and error, you can set up a cutting garden in your garden to keep your vases filled throughout the growing season.
Cierra Williams is a horticulture educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension.
