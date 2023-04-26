Dear Aggie: I’m hoping to plant a few trees this spring. Do you have any tips?
Thank you for planting trees! Arbor Day in New York State is celebrated on April 28, so your timing is perfect. Between now and mid-June is a good time to get trees into the ground. As per the old proverb, “the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the next best time is now.”
Make sure you purchase tree species that will grow well on your site. Consider the amount of space available, soil conditions, drainage, and your USDA hardiness zone (typically Zone 4 in most of Jefferson County). If you’re not sure what tree species is best for your site, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension for recommendations. Before planting, assess the size of the root zone. Dig a shallow, spreading hole that is no deeper than the root area. Save the soil you remove — you will be using it to bury the roots. Look for an area at the base of the trunk called the root flare. It is located where the roots start to emerge from the trunk. Many times, this area is slightly swollen. The root flare should be even with the soil surface. If you plant the tree too deeply (which is a common error) it will eventually die.
Place the tree in the hole making sure the root flare is in the correct position. Spread the roots so they will grow away from the trunk. You may have to be aggressive with this, especially if the tree was in a container and is root-bound. Make vertical cuts around the root ball and pull the root zone open. This will not hurt the tree at all! Also, look for any girdling roots. These are roots (usually at the top of the root zone) that are curving or growing around the trunk. Cut these off with pruners as they can eventually ‘strangle’ the tree.
Backfill with about half of the soil you removed. DO NOT add any soil enhancements (peat moss, manure, compost, etc.) or fertilizer. This may cause too much top growth at the expense of root growth, again leading to tree death. Settle the soil by pouring in a bucket of water. Adjust the tree so it is straight and check that root flare again. Finish backfilling with the rest of the soil. Add another bucket of water and fill in any low areas.
Staking is not necessary unless the tree is subject to strong winds or vandalism. If you do stake, make sure it is not too tight! The trunk needs to move — this leads to the development of a well-anchored tree with a strong trunk. Remove any stakes after one year.
A ring of mulch is a good idea to keep machinery from damaging the young bark. Most tree mulching is done incorrectly. Avoid ‘volcano’ mulching! The mulch should never touch the trunk of the tree and should not be more than three inches deep. Improper mulching will also weaken and kill trees.
Newly planted trees need water; do not rely on Mother Nature. Most trees die in their second year due to deep planting or lack of water. Apply a five-gallon bucket of water three times per week until the leaves drop. In the case of evergreens, apply that amount until the ground freezes. It is possible to water too much. If a rainy period occurs, back off on the bucket irrigation.
Trees take three years to become established. An old saying applies: “The first year it sleeps, the second year it creeps, the third year it leaps!” It might not look like much is happening until the third year, but don’t worry! The tree is developing a strong root system and that is the most important component of a healthy tree.
Written by Sue Gwise, Cornell Cooperative Extension consumer horticulture educator.
