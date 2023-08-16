Dear Aggie: How can I make sure that the water from my home’s well is safe to drink?
In rural areas, most of us rely on well water. Your quality of life and even your home’s value are dependent upon having a safe and reliable water source free of contaminants.
Experts recommend testing your well water at least once a year for bacteria. Of particular importance is testing for fecal coliform. In addition, consider testing for nitrates and pH. Under rare situations — such as when you live near an industrial site with known contamination — you might test for contaminants such as heavy metals or solvents. After any maintenance or repairs to your well system, testing is vital to confirm that the water remains safe to drink. These services are available inexpensively from water testing services such as Converse Laboratories in Watertown.
Bacterial contamination is a common concern with well water. Coliform bacteria can pose serious health risks if present. The presence of these bacteria may indicate that surface water, which is often contaminated with feces from animals, or even human waste (from your septic tank), has entered the system. Should your water have these bacteria, you may need to disinfect the water system, install a UV disinfection system, or, in more extreme cases, install a chlorination system. When there is contamination from a septic tank, a new well may need to be installed at a greater distance upstream of the septic system.
Preventing surface water from entering the well casing is crucial as the well casing provides an unfettered pathway straight down to the aquifer. Ensure that your well is properly constructed with a secure cap or cover to prevent debris, insects, and small animals from entering. The ground surface should slope away from the well. Maintain a safe distance between your well and any potential sources of pollution, such as septic systems, livestock areas, and chemical storage. Regularly inspect and maintain your well’s integrity to prevent cracks or leaks that could introduce contaminants.
The health of the aquifer from which your well draws water plays a significant role in the water’s quality. Especially if you have a shallow well or if the well has gone dry before, avoid over-pumping, as this can lead to the intrusion of pollutants from surrounding areas. Be careful when using fertilizers and lawn chemicals, applying them only as directed on the label. Avoid applying chemicals near your well. Spills of automotive chemicals, from oil to antifreeze to solvents, can contaminate the aquifer for many decades without expensive treatment. Proper disposal of these chemicals is essential.
While well water is often naturally filtered through layers of soil and rock, additional treatment methods can further enhance its quality. A pre-filter, installed between the well and the pressure tank, catches fine sediment suspended in the water. Be sure to replace this filter regularly. The frequency will vary depending upon the amount of sediment in your water. Similarly inspect your pressure tank for signs of rust or other problems. Is the system cycling on and off excessively – indicating either a leak or problem with the pressure tank? Does the gauge work?
Finally, water can be perfectly safe, but smelly or unpalatable. Sulfur can smell like rotten eggs while some minerals like iron can affect its taste. A water softener can help remove these minerals. Softened water is less likely to result in iron stains on fixtures. Unfortunately, water softeners can introduce trace quantities of sodium into your water supply. In the kitchen, carbon filters can help eliminate odors or off-tastes from certain minerals. A reverse osmosis system is another way to remove both minerals and sodium added by water softeners, providing more palatable water at the tap.
Michael Nuckols is the agriculture and natural resources program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
