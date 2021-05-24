WATERTOWN — DEC is hosting its annual I Bird NY Beginner’s Birding Challenge, which is open to anyone 16 years of age and younger and those of all levels — from beginners to experienced birders. Two levels of challenges provide the opportunity to identify birds and learn about birdlife and offer a chance to win birding equipment.
“Birdwatching is a fun, safe activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds,” State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “This is a particularly great time of year to take up birding or take your birding skills to the next level by observing the many spring migrants arriving every day, particularly here in upstate New York.”
New York’s wide-ranging habitat types — from the Atlantic Ocean’s sandy beaches to the Adirondack peaks, Great Lakes shorelines and everything in betwee — support more than 450 different bird species throughout the year. New York also has 59 designated Bird Conservation Areas to safeguard and enhance bird populations and habitats on State lands and waters.
Molly Adams, president of the Feminist Bird Club, said, “During the pandemic, we have seen so many new folks finding joy in noticing the birds around them. The I Bird NY challenges are a great way for birders to familiarize themselves with local birds, their habitats and seasonality.”
While binoculars can help, many birds can be identified without special equipment.
Beginner’s Birding Challenge
To complete the Beginner’s Birding Challenge, participants must identify 10 common New York bird species and submit their challenge sheet to DEC. Entries can be mailed or emailed. All challenge participants will receive a certificate of participation and be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win birding accessories.
Experienced Birding Challenge
In addition to the Beginner’s Birding Challenge, DEC is offering the I Bird NY Experienced Birder Challenge. To complete the experienced birder challenge, birders of any age must identify at least 10 different bird species found across New York state. All participants in this challenge will also receive a certificate of participation and be entered into a drawing for birding accessories.
How to enter
Birding enthusiasts can go online to access this year’s challenge sheets, as well as find information on where and how to watch birds, upcoming bird walks or other events, a downloadable Beginner’s Guide to Birding (also available in Spanish) and additional resources. Go to wdt.me/birdny.
This year also marks the second of five field seasons for New York’s third Breeding Bird Atlas (wdt.me/birdatlas).
-AdventureAtHome
Looking for an at-home adventure? DEC is featuring special -AdventureAtHome content online and on Facebook and Instagram, with new live specials, videos and at-home tools and games for New Yorkers who are homebound or cannot go far for a nature break. Visit -Adventureathome.
To improve public safety and encourage visitors to state-owned and managed lands to practice responsible recreation, DEC recently launched the “Love Our New York Lands” campaign.
The campaign is responsive to the steady increase in the number of visitors to state lands, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the decade prior, as more people discovered the natural beauty of state lands.
The campaign bolsters ongoing state- and partner-led efforts to educate the public about how to responsibly enjoy outdoor recreation on public lands without negatively impacting natural resources.
The campaign promotes Leave No Trace principles, hiker preparedness and safety, sustainable use and responsible trip planning, as well as reinforce the role of DEC professionals who protect public lands and manage public access.
For more information, visit wdt.me/lovenylands.
