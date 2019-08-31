Don’t blame goldenrod; allergies are ragweed’s fault

I have a ton of goldenrod on my property that flowers in late summer. I have seasonal allergies — how can I get rid of the goldenrod?
Goldenrod does not cause seasonal allergies. The most likely cause of your allergies is ragweed pollen. Ragweed is a rather insignificant-looking weed that blooms at the same time as goldenrod. It is wind pollinated and disperses large amounts of pollen into the air. Goldenrod is insect-pollinated — so very little pollen is released via the wind.
Goldenrod gets all the blame for late summer allergies because it is so bright and visible. Goldenrod (Solidago spp.) is a perennial and an excellent pollinator species that provide a significant source of food to insects in late summer. The flowers are attractive to bumblebees, solitary bees, butterflies, moths and beetles. The plants are also good for erosion control on slopes.
Ragweed is a summer annual that is often found growing in disturbed areas; it is also an inconspicuous weed in lawns. The best way to control ragweed is to mow marginal areas before it flowers and begins to disperse pollen. Studies have shown that climate change may increase the amount of pollen produced by ragweed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.