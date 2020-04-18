WATERTOWN — Fifty years ago, on the first Earth Day celebration, which the New York Times dubbed “an interlude of national contemplation of problems and man’s deteriorating environment,” this paper took note of some of the hot spots of pollution around the area.
“Today most of the Black River is starved for oxygen because of organic pollutants, especially wood pulp,” the Watertown Daily Times reported on April 22, 1970. “Communities continue to dump raw sewage or inadequately treated sewage into it. Only the scavenger fish can support itself in such an environment.”
Earth Day, April 22, was created as air and land pollution further threatened the ecological balance. In 1970, 20 million Americans mobilized to call for greater protections of our planet.
Today, the Black River is just one bodies of water that have rebounded, partially thanks to greater awareness of environmental damage and organizations committed to preservation.
“Water quality in the Black River has dramatically improved in the past 50 years,” said Katie Malinowski, executive director of the New York State Tug Hill Commission. “There have been significant investments in public sewer treatment plants, agricultural best practices, etc.”
The commission has been involved in many of the watershed improvement activities, along with its partner organizations and municipalities.
Northern New York is blessed with a bounty of fresh water, from a Great Lake to the smallest of the Indian Lakes. Two years after the first Earth Day, the Clean Water Act was passed. The act regulates the discharge of pollutants into the nation’s surface waters, including lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands and coastal areas.
“The Clean Water Act was huge,” said John Peach, executive director of Save the River. “I think it was the most important act that was ever passed as far as our waters, lakes and rivers go.”
Mr. Peach recalled that he was a student at St. Lawrence University, Canton, during the first Earth Day.
“It was a big deal,” he said. “My time with environmental activism and working on the environment goes back to reading Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring.’ I think I was in ninth grade when I read that. It really made an impact on me.”
Mr. Peach and his wife seasonally live on Huckleberry Island. He’s been vacationing on the St. Lawrence River since he was a child, when there wasn’t much thought of saving the river.
“When I was a kid, people, including my own family, were dumping the garbage out there because you heard the seagulls ate it and blah, blah, blah,” Mr. Peach said.”We were all so wrong.”
Jake Tibbles, executive director of 1000 Islands Land Trust, said the mindset of the public has undergone a significant shift over the years in wanting to protect the local environment.
“We see that on the river and it’s quite profound,” Mr. Tibbles said. “People love the river. They take care of the river. They’re invested in it. They want to make sure it’s healthy and vibrant, not only for themselves, but for the next generation.”
Helping with this goal and others, he said, is “a surge in organizations” like the 1000 Islands Land Trust, Save the River and the Indian River Lakes Conservancy.
“There’s many organizations that not only is their core mission land conservation, but they have other focuses like clean water,” Mr. Tibbles said.
Mr. Tibbles, a native of Redwood, said that 13 years ago when he first got involved with his land trust, the general impression seemed to be “we really don’t need land conservation. There’s a lot of open land up and down the river.”
“That’s changing,” he said. “And I think people are really starting to see the true value of organizations like land trusts.”
For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Times interviewed directors of some of the area’s nonprofit land preservation groups to get their thoughts on accomplishments over the years and what they’re looking forward to.
The Indian River Lakes system, located on the St. Lawrence River plain in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, includes 18 natural lakes. The Indian River Lakes Conservancy, based in Redwood, was established in 1998. It protects 2,500 acres of land and maintains more than 20 miles of public trails.
Those trails, executive director James “Wylie” Huffman III said, have become a key element of the conservancy’s mission in the past month or so during the COVID-19 crisis.
“People are reconnecting with nature,” Mr. Huffman said. “Our trails are seeing unprecedented foot traffic. It’s one of the few emotional outlets that people still have available — that getting out into open spaces and reconnecting with nature.”
Elliott Hillback Jr., board chairman of IRLC, is a co-founder of the organization. Mr. Hillback, his wife and some other couples founded it. Its beginning was a gift of the 28-acre Osprey Point Marsh on Butterfield Lake, donated by Henry Carse.
“We tried to do what little we could with a swamp,” Mr. Hillback said. “But we did enough, because a few years later he called and said, ‘I’ve got some more land for you.’”
The second gift of 824 acres between Butterfield and Grass Lakes became Grand Lake Reserve.
“Over the years, we’ve been able to build a pretty significant little land trust that started almost by accident,” Mr. Hillback said.
Mr. Huffman, who grew up on a farm in central Ohio, said the conservancy’s mission includes land conservation, water quality protection and preservation throughout the St. Lawrence River watershed, education and access to its preserves at Grand Lake, Redwood Hill and Baker Woods. In 2016, construction was completed on a trailside classroom at Redwood Hill where IRLC offers public programs and community events.
Its youth education program ranges from toddlers to college-aged participants.
“The children we are working with through our education programs are much more aware through what they’re getting in the schools and what our programming is able to augment,” Mr. Huffman said. “They’re definitely making a difference in how they treat the Earth and respect the Earth and its inhabitants and such.”
The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, incorporated in 1991, has a mission of protecting the wildlands, working forests and farms of the Tug Hill region and surrounding areas.
“Right from the beginning, the land trust has had like a two-pronged mission — land protection and environmental education about the region and why it’s such a special place, hoping that people would understand it and appreciate it and be better stewards of it,” said executive director Linda Garrett. “I think that’s been a great success.”
The trust operates the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary in the town of Rutland. It also hopes to increase its public conservation areas.
“Now more than ever, people are realizing how important it is to have a place to recreate that are close to home,” Ms. Garrett said. “Public access to land is really important for mental and physical health.”
The trust also plans to beef up its educational programs.
“We continue to find ways to engage kids because they’re our next generation of environmentalists,” Ms. Garrett said. “If they don’t care about the environment, if they don’t care about nature, no one is going to care. We know if they connect early on, it becomes a lifelong thing for them.”
Mr. Tibbles, a 2003 graduate of Alexandria Central School, has witnessed a lot of development along the St. Lawrence River over the years.
“It’s been really great for the local economy and jobs for locals and seasonals alike,” Mr. Tibbles said. “At the same time, it’s made TILT’s role in conservation, and also our conservation partners, more relevant.”
TILT, established in 1985, works to safeguard the regional landscape by accepting conservation easements, acquiring property and establishing accessible areas available for public enjoyment. It protects over 10,000 acres of land and manages over 20 miles of trails that are open to the public, year-round.
TILT’s conservation work is focused on properties that contribute to clean water.
“We do a lot of work in our tributaries,” Mr. Tibbles said. “We ensure that we’ve got a good buffer between agricultural lands and the river and we try to conserve as many natural wetland areas as possible. These types of properties all play a major role in the overall water quality of our waterways.”
Save the River was formed in 1978 to protect and preserve the ecological integrity of the upper St. Lawrence River through advocacy, education and research. It calls itself the region’s only environmental watchdog group.
Mr. Peach said one of the issues that continues to be key for the organization is invasive species.
“Everybody likes to think, well maybe that’s slowed down,” Mr. Peach said. “I don’t know that it has. There were two new species found two summers ago.’’
Those species, Mr. Peach said, are phytoplankton and were discovered by Cornell University researchers.
Mr. Peach is especially wary of the threat that Asian carp pose. They were found around 1980 in waters of the Mississippi River Basin and can dominate local fisheries when they invade.
“We’ve got Asian carp at the gate coming up through the Mississippi River and up toward the Chicago Canal,” Mr. Peach said. “If they ever get in here, it will be one of the worst things that ever happened to the St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes.”
To help prevent the introduction of invasive species, Mr. Peach would like to see “much better” water ballast regulation in the ships that traverse the Seaway.
“I always caution people when I talk about this,” he said. “This is not only a St. Lawrence River problem. Other parts of the world don’t want our fresh water fish being dumped in their waters either. It’s an international problem.”
On April 9, following Congress’s appropriation of an additional $20 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding for 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it anticipates using the increase to further its efforts to address persistent challenges affecting the Great Lakes, including invasive species control and prevention, excess nutrients and habitat restoration.
“Eliminating water pollution and boosting restoration of the Great Lakes is a priority for me as administrator at EPA,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a news release. “With this additional $20 million, we will be able to target many harder-to-solve challenge areas like invasive species and high nutrient loads.”
Trash and litter dumped in nature was one issue that helped to spark the first Earth Day. Mr. Peach said Save the River has applied for grants that would focus on trash clean-up initiatives.
“We do shoreline cleanups on a continual basis,” he said. “But I would love to see us do a bigger, more concentrated one where we actually get a boat, or even a couple of boats and employees out on the river and to work at it hard for a couple of years. You’d be surprised how much trash you could get right along the near shore to get it out of the system.”
