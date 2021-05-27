East Side Community Garden getting a facelift

OSWEGO - The Oswego City East Side Community Garden will begin a new phase this season as the city of Oswego, under the leadership of Mayor Billy Barlow, has agreed to provide the resources to clear the site and construct new raised garden plots, In response to this, a committee of past and new participants is being formed to to help plan the future shape of the garden.
Since the growing season is fast approaching it is important that group make decisions in a timely matter. The committee would like to hear from interested parties about the future of the garden and would welcome additional committee members. The garden is located on East Schuyler Street between East seventh and ninth.
A Facebook page and an email address has been set up to facilitate discussion and disseminate information about the garden. If interested in joining the Facebook group or for more information about the garden, contact on the Facebook page at Oswego East Side Community Garden or by email at oswegoeastsidegarden@outlook.com. People may also contact Kelly Mosher at 315-529-1009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.