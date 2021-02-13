Extension webinar looks at alternative ways to pay
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will host a free webinar for farmers and producers, Get the Word Out: Reaching Potential Customers, from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
This introductory online class, through Zoom, will discuss the various payment methods used by customers and how expanding payment options can help expand customer base and sales. Topics will cover how to determine which payment options fit into your business goals, identifying customer bases, and how to get started accepting multiple payment methods.
This program was created and will be instructed by Hannah Alday, SNAP-Ed nutritionist and local food team member for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson. To register, visit wdt.me/paymentplease.
For more information or help registering, contact Hannah Alday at 315-788-8450 ext. 280 or email hea9@cornell.edu.
