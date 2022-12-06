Farmers can tell if one of their animals is sick

Daily observation helps farmers tell when one of their animals is sick. For cows, symptoms may include a drop in milk production. Pexels

Dear Aggie: How do farmers know if their cows are sick?

My parents could always tell when I was getting sick. My behavior changed, my actions were different, and they knew my norm well enough to see those slight differences. I never once faked sickness while in grade school, but if I had, I am pretty sure my parents would have caught on!

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.