Farmers can tell if one of their animals is sick

Dear Aggie: How do farmers know if their cows are sick?
My parents could always tell when I was getting sick. My behavior changed, my actions were different, and they knew my norm well enough to see those slight differences. I never once faked sickness while in grade school, but if I had, I am pretty sure my parents would have caught on!
Much like how we can sense changes in other humans, farmers can sense changes in their animals that may indicate sickness.
Dairy farmers may notice changes in cow behavior before the cow actually comes down with an illness. Most dairy cows are milked two or three times a day. Whether the cows are milked in a tie stall system or in a milking parlor, employees will observe these cows during every milking.
Cows will often drop in milk production, giving less milk than normal when they aren’t feeling well. This can be a tell-tale sign to farmers that something is wrong. Another measure dairy farmers can look at is feed intake. I don’t know about you, but when I am very sick, I don’t have much of an appetite. Cows can get this way as well. If a farmer notices a drop in milk production and/or decreased feed intake, they will look a little closer at the cow to determine what is going on and how they can help her feel better.
In recent years, dairy farmers have begun using activity monitoring systems. These systems use sensors placed on parts of the cow such as in their ears or in a collar around their neck to collect information on the cows’ behaviors. Many of these systems automatically notify the farmer when changes in activity patterns occur. They provide vital clues that to the farmer that a cow may be sick, that she needs extra attention, or when it may be best to breed that cow for a successful pregnancy. Many farmers or herdsmen on dairy farms also walk the cow pens or barns daily to check for abnormalities and unusual behaviors.
These practices help folks identify illness early on. Once a farmer realizes a cow may not be feeling well, they may be able to diagnose the issue and help her feel better themselves or call their vet to come take a look at the cow.
Other livestock farmers use similar observatory techniques to ensure that their animals are feeling their best and to easily catch when they are not. For example, a chicken not feeling well may have decreased egg production. If a farmer knows how many eggs to expect from their flock per day and the laying frequency of certain hens, they would notice if a hen wasn’t laying normally. Goat owners will likely notice if one of their goats isn’t nearly as lively as it normally is.
Daily observation of animals not only allows the animals to get more comfortable with their owner, it also allows for the identification of abnormal behaviors, including those pointing to illness. Early identification can mean early diagnosis and treatment so that your animals can quickly get back to feeling like themselves.
Abigail Jantzi is a dairy and livestock specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
